'We are sorry over rape chat scandal'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Warwick university vice chancellor sorry over handling of rape chat scandal

The vice chancellor of Warwick University has apologised for the way it responded to complaints about a group chat containing rape threats against several of its students.

Stuart Croft told the BBC: "I am really sorry to the victims. They have suffered greatly in this process, and we must do better in future."

  • 10 Jul 2019