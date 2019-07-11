The woman who inspired Serena and Coco
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The woman who inspired Serena Williams and Cori Gauff

Althea Gibson was the first black player to win a tennis Grand Slam.

First, she won the French championships in 1956, followed by Wimbledon in 1957 and the US Open. She also won both Wimbledon and the US Open twice.

Cori Gauff and Serena Williams have both cited her as their inspirations.

  • 11 Jul 2019
Go to next video: Best shots as Halep ends Gauff's brilliant run