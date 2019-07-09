Met Police release footage of Westminster car crash
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Met Police release footage of Westminster car crash

A 30-year-old man has gone on trial at the Old Bailey charged with driving his car at cyclists and police officers.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 09 Jul 2019