Met Police release footage of Westminster car crash
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Westminster car crash: Metropolitan Police release footage

A 30-year-old man from Birmingham has gone on trial at the Old Bailey charged with driving his car at cyclists and police officers near the Houses of Parliament in August 2018.

Salih Khater denies two charges of attempted murder and two alternative charges of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm.

The Metropolitan Police have release CCTV footage of the crash, which was shown to the jury on Monday.

  • 08 Jul 2019