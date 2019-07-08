Heather Mills' 'joy' at phone-hacking settlement

Media player
Heather Mills' 'joy and vindication' at phone-hacking payout
Heather Mills has spoken of her joy after settling her phone-hacking case against the News of the World for a "substantial" sum.
She also received an apology from News Group Newspapers at the High Court.
In a statement, she said the media group's actions had not only affected her, but her family and her charity work.
