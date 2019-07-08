Ambassador's Trump view 'not shared by government'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Trump memos: UK ambassador's opinion 'personal', says Hunt

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has said leaked memos about US President Donald Trump and his administration reflected the "personal view" of the UK's ambassador and not that of the government.

Mr Hunt, who is running for prime minister, said it was the ambassador's job to give "frank opinions" but that they did not reflect the government's position.

The leaked emails from Sir Kim Darroch described Mr Trump's White House as ""inept" and "uniquely dysfunctional".

  • 08 Jul 2019
Go to next video: Trump says ambassador 'has not served the UK well'