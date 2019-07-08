Media player
Trump memos: UK ambassador's opinion 'personal', says Hunt
Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has said leaked memos about US President Donald Trump and his administration reflected the "personal view" of the UK's ambassador and not that of the government.
Mr Hunt, who is running for prime minister, said it was the ambassador's job to give "frank opinions" but that they did not reflect the government's position.
The leaked emails from Sir Kim Darroch described Mr Trump's White House as ""inept" and "uniquely dysfunctional".
08 Jul 2019
