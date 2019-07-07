'Getting to this day means the world to us'

Video

Fifty years on from the Stonewall uprising in New York, London Pride 2019 was just as colourful as ever.

Organisers say up to 1.5 million people took to the streets for the parade, which started at Portland Place.

The parade went across Oxford Circus and down Regent Street before arriving at Whitehall via Trafalgar Square.

One man from Uganda spoke about how getting to this day "meant the world".