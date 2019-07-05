Iranian tanker detained by Gibraltar
British Royal Marines have helped officials in Gibraltar seize Iran's super-tanker Grace 1 on Thursday, after it was suspected of carrying oil from Iran to Syria, in breach of EU sanctions.

A court in Gibraltar later ruled the vessel can be held for a further 14 days.

In response, an Iranian official said a British oil tanker should be seized.

  • 05 Jul 2019