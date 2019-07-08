Video

'A life sentence for a life taken’ – that’s what the parents of Violet-Grace Youens are calling for in the most serious cases of death by dangerous driving.

Their daughter was killed by a hit-and-run driver in a stolen car who was driving at 83mph.

The driver was jailed for nine years and four months but will be eligible for early release half way through his sentence, which the Youens family don't think is enough.

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: "We intend to give courts the power to hand down life sentences for death by dangerous driving – sending a clear message to those who drive irresponsibly. Proposals for a change in the law will be brought forward when parliamentary time allows."