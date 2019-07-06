Should Pride be a party or a protest?

Media player
London Pride 2019: Should it be a party or a protest?
What does Pride stand for in 2019?
For people such as Andrew Lumsden, who was part of London's first Pride marches during the 1970s, Pride is about revolution.
But, he says, "a revolution which doesn't also have fun is not a very good revolution".
With London celebrating Pride again this weekend, we've been asking him and other people from its LGBT+ community whether it should be a party or a protest today.
06 Jul 2019
