When the Queen met Olive...the duck
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The queen rounded off her royal engagements in Scotland with a visit to Edinburgh's Gorgie City Farm where she was given a guided tour by volunteers and Olive, the four-year-old duck who "thinks she's human".

The Farm's fortunes have changed considerably, avoiding closure in 2016 after a successful fundraising effort; it's chief executive Iain Herbert described the Queen's visit as a great honour.

  • 04 Jul 2019
