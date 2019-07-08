Daniel Howell: 'I'm providing LGBT education schools don't'
Video

Daniel Howell is a 28-year-old YouTuber with over 600 million views.

He recently opened up to his viewers as being gay.

Daniel spoke to the BBC's LGBT correspondent Ben Hunte, on how people reacted to his video and the battles the LGBT community is facing.

