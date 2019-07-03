Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'My childhood was fuelled by violence and abuse'
What makes some children fall into a life dominated by gangs and violence and prison and loss?
Daniel and Aliyah both have grown up in London. Both have become entangled in gang life and all of its associated dangers.
They don't know each other. But in many ways they have been living parallel lives. They tell their stories for the first time.
03 Jul 2019
