Does Aylesbury have love for its Lioness?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Women's World Cup 2019: Does Aylesbury have love for its Lioness?

Aylesbury is the hometown of striker Ellen White.

The BBC investigates whether there is love for the Lioness to be found there during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.

  • 02 Jul 2019
Go to next video: Women's football on the rise