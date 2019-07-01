Paul Gambaccni leads calls for anonymity for sexual assault suspects
Paul Gambaccini leads calls for sex offence anonymity

Radio DJ Paul Gambaccini is leading calls for sexual offence suspects to be given anonymity until they are charged, saying the law is "out of balance".

Mr Gambaccini is one of several well-known figures backing the campaign group Falsely Accused Individuals for Reform (Fair).

The group is launching a parliamentary petition calling for those suspected of sexual offences to be given anonymity until they are charged unless there are exceptional circumstances.

