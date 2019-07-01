Sir Cliff launches sex offence anonymity campaign

Video

Campaign group Falsely Accused Individuals for Reform has launched a parliamentary petition calling for people who are suspected of sexual offences to be given anonymity until they are charged unless there are exceptional circumstances.

It needs 100,000 signatures to be considered for a debate in Parliament.

Sir Cliff Richard is one of those backing the campaign. His home was raided by police in 2014 during an investigation into a sexual assault claim. He was never arrested but the star said the media coverage of the raid left his reputation "in tatters".

The group Rape Crisis says false allegations are rare and there are "no grounds" to change the law.