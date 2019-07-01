Video

The Only Way Is Essex star Bobby Norris's petition to make online homophobic abuse a specific criminal offence is being debated in Parliament on Monday.

He tells the Victoria Derbyshire programme he has been sent death threats and had people "wish cancer" on him because of his sexuality.

