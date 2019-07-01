Towie star: People wish cancer on me as I'm gay
The Only Way Is Essex star Bobby Norris's petition to make online homophobic abuse a specific criminal offence is being debated in Parliament on Monday.

He tells the Victoria Derbyshire programme he has been sent death threats and had people "wish cancer" on him because of his sexuality.

