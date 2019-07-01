Williams 'in a good place' ahead of Wimbledon

Media player
Wimbledon 2019: Serena Williams 'in a good place' ahead of tournament
Serena Williams has told the BBC she's in a "good place" ahead of this year's Wimbledon tournament.
The 23-time Grand Slam champio spoke to BBC Breakfast's Sally Nugent about motivation, motherhood and recovery.
She said she'd had a "rough, rough time" overcoming recent injuries, but is now no longer in pain.
01 Jul 2019
