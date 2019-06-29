Harry and Meghan go to the baseball
Harry and Meghan meet New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the dressing rooms of the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox, before the two teams faced each other in London.

Both teams presented the couple with gifts for their son Archie, who was born in May.

The match is the first regular-season, Major League Baseball game to be played in Europe.

