Cold front will sweep away heat and humidity overnight
Temperatures are expected to drop overnight as cold air moves in from the Atlantic, sweeping away the humidity, but much of the country is expected to enjoy pleasant weather on Sunday.
BBC forecaster Matt Taylor says central and eastern parts of the UK saw the hottest and most humid conditions on Saturday.
29 Jun 2019
