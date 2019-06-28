Opportunities missed - London Bridge victim's dad

Media player
London Bridge victim's dad says there were 'missed opportunities'
Philippe Pigeard said there were a lot of missed opportunities and that he thought the London Bridge attack "could have been preventable".
He was speaking after a coroner concluded his 26-year-old son Alexandre and seven other people had been "unlawfully killed" in the attack in June 2017.
