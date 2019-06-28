Unsmiling PM greets Putin in Japan

Video

Theresa May appeared serious and unsmiling as she met Russian President Vladimir Putin for one-to-one talks in Japan.

It is the first formal bilateral meeting between the two leaders since the poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, in March 2018.

The UK believes Russia's military intelligence service were responsible, but the Kremlin has always denied any involvement in the attack.

Ahead of the meeting, Mrs May said the suspects in the poisoning should be "brought to justice".