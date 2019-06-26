Jeremy Hunt: 'The reduction in police numbers went too far'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Jeremy Hunt: 'The reduction in police numbers went too far'

In an interview broadcast on Facebook Live as part of the Conservative leadership contest, Jeremy Hunt committed to increasing police numbers if he becomes Prime Minister although he did not give precise figures.

He also said social care cuts had gone too far.

  • 26 Jun 2019