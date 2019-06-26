Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jeremy Hunt: 'The reduction in police numbers went too far'
In an interview broadcast on Facebook Live as part of the Conservative leadership contest, Jeremy Hunt committed to increasing police numbers if he becomes Prime Minister although he did not give precise figures.
He also said social care cuts had gone too far.
-
26 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window