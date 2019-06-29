A ban for fake pregnancy bumps in ads?

Video

A model is calling for fashion firms to stop using fake bump models. It comes after criticism of reality star Arabella Chi being shown as ASOS's maternity model even though she has never been pregnant.

Model Louise Boyce who is pregnant with her third child, is campaigning for brands to be open and honest about whether or not the models in their campaigns are pregnant.

She says photos of models with prosthetic bumps portray an unrealistic image of what real pregnant women look like in their clothes, causing anxiety and distress.