Prince William: I'd support my child if they were gay

Prince William said he would "fully support" his children if they were gay, but added that he would be "worried" about the barriers they may face because of it.

"Particularly for my family, in the position we are in, that's the bit I'm nervous about," he said, speaking ahead of Pride in London.

"I fully support whatever they decision they make, but it does worry me from a parent point of view, how many barriers, hateful words, persecution, all that, and discrimination that might come."