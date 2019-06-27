'Shocking' fake takeaway on Uber Eats

Video

Food delivery service Uber Eats has tightened up the way restaurants join the platform after BBC News successfully registered a takeaway on the site with no hygiene inspection.

The team was able to process orders with no identity checks, bank details or food hygiene rating.

“Shocking” is how one food safety expert described the situation.

Uber Eats says it was “deeply concerned by the breach of food safety policy” and now demands that all new sign-ups have a valid food hygiene rating.