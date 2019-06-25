Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Naomi Campbell on diversity, colourism and Windrush
Supermodel Naomi Campbell has said that while diversity in the fashion industry has improved it is still a "big deal" to see a woman of colour on a magazine cover.
In an interview with Newsnight, she also talked about colourism, the Windrush scandal and outgoing Vogue editor Alexandra Schulman.
-
25 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window