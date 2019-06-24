Windrush: Tensions revealed in historic ‘race surveys’

Video

The Windrush scandal erupted in 2018 but files that were once secret reveal a history of discrimination stretching back to the 1950s and 1960s.

See the full story on The Unwanted: The Secret Windrush Files on BBC Two on Monday at 9pm.

If you have been affected by the issues raised in this piece please visit the BBC Action Line.

Sarah O’Connor died unexpectedly in September 2018.