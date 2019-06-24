Media player
Facebook: Nick Clegg says 'no evidence" Russia influenced Brexit
There is "absolutely no evidence" Russia influenced the Brexit result using Facebook, the company's vice-president, Sir Nick Clegg, has said.
The former deputy PM told the Today programme the company had carried out analyses of its data and found no "significant attempt" by outside forces to sway the vote.
Instead, he argued that "the roots to British euroscepticism go very deep".
24 Jun 2019
