'Jihadi Jack' parents 'let down'

'Jihadi Jack' parents John Letts and Sally Lane 'let down'
The parents of a Muslim convert say they have been "let down" by police and the government following a conviction for funding terrorism.
John Letts, 58, and Sally Lane, 57, from Oxford, sent their son Jack - dubbed "Jihadi Jack" - £223 while he was in Syria, despite concerns he had joined the Islamic State group.
In a statement read outside the Old Bailey, they said they had been convicted for doing "what any parent would do if they felt their child was in danger".
"We tried to do the right thing," they added.
21 Jun 2019
