'I was an enemy of Britain'

The parents of a Muslim convert dubbed "Jihadi Jack" have been found guilty of funding terrorism.

John Letts, 58, and Sally Lane, 57, from Oxford, sent their son £223 while he was in Syria despite concerns he had joined the Islamic State group.

Jack Letts, who converted to Islam aged 16, first travelled to Syria in 2014.

He married and had a child with an Iraqi woman before being captured and imprisoned by Kurdish forces fighting IS in 2017.

He agreed to speak to the BBC in October last year. Only now that his parents’ trial is over can we broadcast the interview.

He spoke to the BBC's Middle East correspondent, Quentin Sommerville.

