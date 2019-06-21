MP was 'over the top', says Greenpeace activist
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Greenpeace activist Janet Barker says Mark Field was 'over the top'

The Greenpeace activist who was grabbed by Mark Field at a black-tie City dinner says the Foreign Office minister's actions were "really over the top".

Mr Field has said he regrets confronting Janet Barker and marching her away as protesters interrupted a speech by Chancellor Philip Hammond.

  • 21 Jun 2019