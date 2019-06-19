Tory leader debate: 5 candidates, 5 things
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Tory leader debate: 5 candidates, 5 things

The Conservative leadership rivals have clashed in a live BBC TV debate.

Boris Johnson, Jeremy Hunt, Michael Gove, Sajid Javid and Rory Stewart had a lot to say about Brexit, and a bit about sheep farming.

It was a noisy, lively debate - here are five things that stood out.

  • 19 Jun 2019
Go to next video: What would you ask the Tory candidates?