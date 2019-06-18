'He was my amazing brother'

Video

Cheyon Evans,18, was stabbed to death Friday 14 June, the 59th murder in London this year.

Across England and Wales murder rates are at their highest level for a decade and offences involving weapons and knives have increased by 30% in four years.

