'He was my amazing brother'

The family of Cheyon Evans, one of four people killed in as many days in London, have spoken out about violence in the capital.

His aunt, Maxine Grant, said there was a 'war on the streets' as his family, including his younger sister clutching his watch, laid flowers on the spot where he died.

The Metropolitan Police says it has stepped up patrols across the city. The mayor of London Sadiq Khan has blamed the rising violence in London on cuts to police resources.

Across England and Wales murder rates are at their highest level for a decade and offences involving weapons and knives have increased by 30% in four years.