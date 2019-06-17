Murray's 'life-changing' hip-surgery
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Andy Murray's 'life-changing' hip surgery has left him pain-free

Ahead of his return to tennis at Queen's, Andy Murray speaks to BBC Breakfast about being pain-free

The three-time Grand Slam champion had planned to retire because of hip pain, before having an operation in January.

Murray says the "life-changing" surgery allows him to play with his children and take part in escape rooms with friends.

  • 17 Jun 2019
Go to next video: Tearful Murray fears end of career