'My career as a doctor was destroyed'

Video

Nine years ago, a patient died under the care of surgeon David Sellu. He was jailed but his conviction was quashed after an appeal.

Mr Sellu believes his race had an impact on how his case was handled, and he has raised concerns about how the General Medical Council (GMC) treats black and ethnic minority doctors.

Figures obtained by a BBC Freedom of Information request suggest the GMC is more likely to investigate complaints against BAME doctors than those who are white.

Black and Asian doctors make up around a third of the workforce in the UK but they are over-represented in fitness to practice cases.

The GMC said: "We are not complacent about our own processes being free from discrimination, which is why we regularly and independently get them reviewed to ensure they are in line with our published guidance and without bias."

Reporter: Amara Elahi