Birmingham LGBT protests 'worry children'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Birmingham LGBT lessons row: 'Children worried about protests'
Pupils have been "worried" about protests against LGBT teaching at a school in Birmingham, staff and governors say.
Some parents had been gathering at the gates over concerns children were "too young" to learn about LGBT relationships.
A court is to decide whether protests can continue outside the school.
Read more: Birmingham LGBT row school 'should always be safe place'
-
13 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-48631672/birmingham-lgbt-lessons-row-children-worried-about-protestsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window