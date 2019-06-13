Grenfell fire safety improvement 'slow'
Grenfell fire safety improvement 'slow', says survivor

Campaigners have projected messages on to high-rises across England which they consider to be unsafe, ahead of the second anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire.

Among them is Tiago Alves, who survived the 2017 blaze. He told BBC News why he wanted to take action.

