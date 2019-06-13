'There's no justice for me'

Video

Police have apologised to six victims of football coach Bob Higgins for the way the case was handled in the 1990s.

Their lawyer is now calling for "double jeopardy" laws to be changed so child sex abusers can be retried if new evidence emerges.

Higgins has been sentenced to 24 years in jail for indecently assaulting 24 boys.

But six other victims were told their allegations could not be tried in court because the claims were part of a 1991 court case against the coach.

Former footballer Dean Radford, one of those six, told Victoria Derbyshire there had been "no justice" for him.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Justice said: "The double jeopardy rule exists to ensure that once justice is served, an acquitted defendant cannot be unnecessarily subjected to additional prosecutions."