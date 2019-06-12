'This is going to save lives'

Video

Prince Harry says a new initiative to bring sport to disadvantaged communities across the UK will not just "change lives", it will "save lives as well".

Former heavyweight world champion and double Olympic medallist Nicola Adams joined him at the launch of 'Made by Sport' at a boxing gym in Kennington, south London.

Young people living in poorer communities are said to be far less likely to take part in sport than more affluent youngsters.

'Made by Sport' wants to raise £40m to boost the work of charities delivering sport in disadvantaged areas.