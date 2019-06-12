Fifteen years of modern slavery 'hell'
Video

A new pilot scheme in six areas of England is offering victims of modern slavery more support to help them avoid falling back into forced labour.

There are an estimated 136,000 victims of modern slavery in the UK.

One man who was rescued by police told the BBC's Jeremy Cooke about his 15 years of abuse.

