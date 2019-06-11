Good moo-ing Stockport
Cows invade residential street in Stockport

Residents on a street in Stockport, Greater Manchester, were awoken by mooing from a herd of cows.

The herd had invaded some gardens and roamed in the streets.

The residents described the incident as a "funny alarm call".

