Whistleblower says change will take years

Cultural change at Oxfam will take "many, many years", a whistleblower has said.
Helen Evans, who was Oxfam's global head of safeguarding, resigned in 2015 because managers at the charity wouldn't listen to her concerns.
She said she hopes Tuesday's report criticising the charity will act as a wake-up call.
11 Jun 2019
