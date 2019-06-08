'I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for Finn'
A new law has come into effect after a police dog, Finn, was stabbed and seriously hurt as he protected his handler, PC Dave Wardell, from an attacker in 2016.

The legislation, nicknamed "Finn's Law", is designed to help protect service animals in England and Wales.

Finn has now made a good recovery – and even recently appeared on Britain's Got Talent.

