Foster carer 'overwhelmed' to become MBE

Fifteen foster carers who have looked after more than 1,000 children between them are among those to become MBEs in the Queen's Birthday Honours.

Christine Kitashima has been a foster carer for 27 years and said she was "overwhelmed" when she found out she was one of those to be recognised.

She told BBC Breakfast she did not know how many children she had looked after because she had never kept count.

"I don't give them a number because they all have a name," she said. "Each one is individual."