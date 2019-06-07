Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sally Challen: 'It's been a long road'
Sally Challen's conviction for the murder of her husband in a hammer attack has had it reduced to manslaughter due to diminished responsibilty.
Mrs Challen, 65, spent more than nine years in jail, until the Court of Appeal heard new evidence that she endured years of emotional abuse.
Speaking to reporters during a press conference, she said: "I still love Richard and miss him terribly".
-
07 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window