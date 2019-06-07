Farage responds to narrow Brexit Party defeat
Peterborough by-election: Nigel Farage responds to narrow Brexit Party defeat

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage has responded to Labour's narrow victory in the Peterborough by-election.

Labour candidate Lisa Forbes won 31% of votes to beat the Brexit Party's Mike Greene, who took 29%.

Mr Farage said it was a "big, big showing" from his party and that the political landscape had changed.

