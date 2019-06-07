Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'A state visit was completely inappropriate'
Labour's Anneliese Dodds goes head-to-head with Piers Morgan on BBC Question Time over Donald Trump's state visit to the UK.
Dodds was questioned about Jeremy Corbyn's decision to protest against the President's visit.
Viewers in the UK can watch the full programme on BBC iPlayer.
-
07 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window