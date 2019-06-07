'A state visit was completely inappropriate'
Video

Labour's Anneliese Dodds goes head-to-head with Piers Morgan on BBC Question Time over Donald Trump's state visit to the UK.

Dodds was questioned about Jeremy Corbyn's decision to protest against the President's visit.

  • 07 Jun 2019
