D-Day veteran: 'I'm no hero - I was lucky'

D-Day veteran Harry Billinge: 'I'm no hero - I was lucky'
Veteran Harry Billinge, 93, spoke to BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty about his memories of friends who died during the Normandy invasion in 1944.
06 Jun 2019
