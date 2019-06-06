D-Day veteran: 'I'm no hero - I was lucky'
D-Day veteran Harry Billinge: 'I'm no hero - I was lucky'

Veteran Harry Billinge, 93, spoke to BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty about his memories of friends who died during the Normandy invasion in 1944.

  • 06 Jun 2019
